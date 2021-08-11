Rhonda Louise Harris, age 47 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 5, 2021.
Rhonda was born in Miami, Florida. She was a registered nurse at Summit Medical Center. Rhonda enjoyed the beach, the sun, music and dancing.
She is survived by: Daughter – Alison Elmore; Mother – Alice Louise Newell; Father – Ronald D. Evans; Sisters – Lisa D. Butler and Rebecca L. Evans.
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Rhonda Harris from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 815 Stoneridge Court, Mt. Juliet, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.