Richard Allen Hunold, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on July 29, 2021.
Mr. Hunold was preceded in death by parents, Emma and Charles Hunold; sisters, Janice; son-in-law, Everette Everly; brother, Charlie (Edna) Hunold; nephew, Danny; and great-grandson, Ryker Busico.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan Hunold; children, Dawn (Ira) Siegel; Pamela (Steve) Busico; Jeffrey (fiancée Kimberly) Hunold; sister, Beverly Everly; nieces, Sherry Gonzalez; and Cindy (Pat) King; great-nieces and great-nephews, Carmen Santoyo; Jordan; Paige; Logan; and Aaliyah; grandchildren, Andy Siegel; Marissa Siegel; Brandyn Busico; and Stefano (Bobbie) Busico; and great-grandchildren, Rylee Rae Busico; Jackson Jarosz; Maddie Jarosz.
He loved going to breakfast every Sunday morning at Jimmy’s Diner, Long Island, New York and would never turn down a McDonald’s coffee. He also loved woodworking- making yard ornaments and Adirondack chairs. He also enjoyed leather work and ran a company out of their basement with his dad. It was always fun going to the gun range as he was a skilled hunter.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.