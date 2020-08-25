Richard Dale Roberts passed away on August 20, 2020 at age 67. The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Samuel Dale, is 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment in Cedar Grove Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Mr. Roberts was born August 1, 1953 in Charleston WV and raised in Tennessee by his parents Toy Dillard Roberts and Margaret Poland Pierce Roberts. He worked as a tool and die maker and as a manufacturing engineer for Robert Bosch. He was a member of the Spoken Word Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Additionally, he loved his work and mowing. He had a great voice and loved to sing. He once won a karaoke contest in Mexico. His defining characteristics were his love of God, family, and chocolate. The three things his many friends most mentioned about him were that he was rarely in a bad mood, his laughter and booming voice and always willing to help were it be personal or professional.
Mr. Roberts is survived by wife Diane Grey Roberts, children Richard (Anna) Roberts, Aaron (Sarah) Roberts, Jeannine Roberts, and Nicole (Alan) Sheppard, daughters not by blood but by love, LeeAnn Cothern and Pam (Shane) Coffey, 12 grandchildren, siblings Ray McBride, Darrell McBride, Frank McBride, Darryl Pierce, Roger Roberts, and Lester Roberts, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother Vera Roberts, parents Toy and Margaret Roberts, and brothers Mike Pierce and Randy Roberts. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the American Diabetes Association. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.