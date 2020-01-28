Richard Enoch Williams, 81, of the Norene Community, died Monday morning, Jan. 27, 2020 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
Born Sept. 23, 1938, he was the son of the late Marvin and Ellen Wrather Williams and was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Weaver, and six brothers, Clarence Wilson, John Ewing, Claude Mason, Robert Clell, Glen and James Gordon Williams.
Enoch was a lifelong member of Fall Creek Baptist Church and a 1957 graduate of Watertown High School. He was a 30 year employee of Coca Cola Bottling in Lebanon and later worked for Edwards Brothers Excavating.
Enoch is survived by his wife, Doris Faye Jones Williams of Norene; sons, Ricky (Elise) Williams and Timmy (Tiffany) Williams both of Watertown; grandchildren, Zackary and Emma Williams; sisters-in-law, Frances Williams and Sue Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Fall Creek Baptist Church. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hunter Funeral Home and noon till service time Thursday at the church. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Interment is at Fairview Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318.