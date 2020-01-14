Richard Harold Miller, 79, of Pleasant View passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by parents, James and Mallie Miller; brothers, Raymond Miller, James Miller, Tommy Miller, Freeman Miller, and Henry Howard Miller; and sister, Betty Norris.
He is survived by daughters, Cindy Lassiter and Teresa Weisbrot; sister, Linda Butler; grandchildren, Shannon Brummitt, Jenny Binion, Joshua Lassiter, and Melissa Lassiter; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and mother of his daughters, Clara Miller.
Mr. Miller attended Harvest Fields Baptist Church and North Cheatham Seventh Day Adventist. He was a flooring carpenter and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing music at his church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Howard Cemetery in Cookeville, TN. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line
615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com