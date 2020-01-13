Richard Paul Fererro, 79, of Hendersonville, TN, and formerly of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 9, 2020.
Mr. Fererro was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet and a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was the son of the late, Morris and Doshia Barton Fererro. Mr. Fererro was also preceded in death by his wife, Judith Fererro.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Christine “Tina” (Dan) Sanders and Kimberly Ann “Kim” (Robert) Barwick; son, Richard Scott Fererro; brothers, Don Fererro, Jimmy Fererro and David Fererro; and seven grandchildren.
Graveside services will be full military honors and will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with David Fallin officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com