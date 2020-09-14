Rick (Dustoff 25) Haines, age 73 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020. The Memorial Service, conducted by Pastor Bill Crowder, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
