Rick Williams, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, devoted husband, loving father, and faithful servant of the Lord, received his ultimate reward on Sunday, December 13th, 2020.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Bro. Wayne Miller and Bro. Craig Evans, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Thursday, December 17th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 17th from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 4:30 p.m.
He was preceded in death by parents, Roy and Sara Blanch Williams; brother, Jimmie Williams. He is survived by loving wife of 38 years, Stacy Hahn Williams; children, Erik (Megan) Williams and Kristen Williams; sisters, Cindy (Bill) Mallory and Debbie (Larry) Atkins; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Richard Ellis Williams was born unto the union of the late Roy and Sara Blanche Schmittou Williams in Dearborn, Michigan on Monday, February 27th, 1961. A son of a minister, he was immersed in the Christian community that would be his lifelong support from an early age. Rick had a passion for sharing the Gospel with others. He previously served at Florence Church of Christ in Northern, Kentucky as a deacon and was a present member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Rick was blessed with a loving family. He married the love of his life and best friend, Stacy L. Hahn, on Friday, March 25th, 1983.
Since then, the couple have shared over 38 years of beautiful memories together. Rick helped raise his son and daughter with patience, discipline, and humility. He coached them in basketball, baseball, soccer or any sport they chose to be apart of. He was always their biggest fan on the field and in life. In 2007, Rick left his job at Cincinnati Airport (CVG), where he served as their construction coordinator for 16 years, to be closer to his parents and family. He then became the construction manager for Nashville International Airport (BNA) where he has been employed for 13 years. Aside from his career, he served on both the Wilson County Parks board and the Donelson/Hermitage Leadership program.
Rick was a history buff at heart and soaked up knowledge like a sponge. A faithful fan of the Tennessee Titans and Volunteers football and Kentucky basketball, Rick took pride in watching his favorite sports teams. He idolized Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and the talent he brought to the table. Rick had an appreciation for nature and was a true outdoorsman that enjoyed camping, hunting, and skeet shooting. His infatuation with John Wayne and owning entirely too many pairs of cowboy boots usually got him in touch with his inner Western side. Traveling, shopping for antiques, playing golf, and riding Harley Davidson Motorcycles were just a few of his favorite things. His real joy in life was spending time with his family, friends, and four-legged companion, Roxy. Rick will be remembered for being a great provider, an ultimate protector, and a true soldier for the Lord.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions be addressed to the American Heart Association (7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231) in honor of heart disease.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” – 2 Timothy 4:7-8
“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” – Psalms 23
