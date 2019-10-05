Rickey Neal Baines, born October 15, 1954, passed away on September 15, 2019 at age 64. The Celebration of Life is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Full Gospel Tabernacle Fellowship Church (1027 Carthage Hwy, Lebanon TN).
Mr. Baines worked in manufacturing as a material handler. He worshiped as Full Gospel Tabernacle, and loved old cars, westerns, fishing, and squirrel hunting. He is survived by sons Rickey N. (Samantha) Baines Jr. and David Edward Baines, grandson Zackary Baines, father Roy Baines, and sisters Melinda (Calvin) Sanford and Lisa Baines, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother Sarah Belle Page, grandparents Louis and Laura Page, and Harrison and Ella Baines. The family extends a special thank you to Sellars Funeral Home and Caroline at R&M Printing. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.