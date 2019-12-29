Ricky Eaton, 65, of Lebanon died Saturday evening, Dec. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born Jan. 11, 1954 in Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late William H. Eaton and Jimmye Adamson Eaton and was preceded in death by his sister, Valarie Joy Eaton.
Ricky was a graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and retired from Bridgestone where he served as a Union Stewart.
Ricky is survived by his longtime friends and caregivers, Elaine and Billy Golden of Watertown; step-daughter, Laina Drennon of Lebanon; grandchildren, Jordan and Jaina Drennon and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Don Mathis officiating. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Liberty.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318