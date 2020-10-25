Ricky Lee Dixon, age 49 of Mt. Juliet passed away October 23, 2020. Ricky was a 1990 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. He worked for Nashville Auto Auction for 30 years. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman who loved the Lord by always putting others first. Ricky will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 27th, 2 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Todd Elliott and Bro. Russell Mills officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Bobby “Hotrod” Meadows, Justin Harrell, Briar Meadows, Mickey Hazlett, Jason Dixon and Eddie Flatt serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Monday, October 26th, 4-8 pm and Tuesday, October 27th from 10 am until time of service.
Ricky was preceded in death by grandparents, Hurchel & Willie Lee Stewart and Sherman & Geraldine Dixon; uncles, Glenn Rainey, Jimmy Stewart and J. W. Dixon; aunt, Evelyn Dixon; and best friend Danny Wright. He is survived by parents, Johnny Lee and Linda Dixon; sister, LaJuana (Bobby “Hotrod”) Meadows; nephews, Justin and Cayden Harrell and Briar Meadows; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to extend a special “THANK YOU” to Stacey, Shawn and Rowan Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Juliet High School Fishing Team.
