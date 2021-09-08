Ricky Marcum II passed away on September 3, 2021 at age 34. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor James Biddle, was 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m.
Ricky Alan Marcum II was born in Hollywood FL to Vestella Monroe Marcum and Ricky Alan Marcum. He was a self-employed auto mechanic. Mr. Marcum is survived by wife Brianna Destanie Marcum, daughters Alexis Jayde Marcum, Emmalynn Alexis and Addilynn Jase, mother Vestella Marcum, father Ricky Marcum, grandmother Sandra Richard, sister Kimberly Marcum, and nephew Cameron Douglas. He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather Raymond Richard, uncles Kenny Marcum and Melvin Monroe, aunts, Kim Marcum and Karen Hutchcraft, and maternal grandparents Elisabeth and John Monroe.