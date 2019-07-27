Riley Glenn Thompson, age 56 of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He is preceded in death by parents, Dalton "Jeep" Thompson and Doris "Dot" Thompson Goolsby and wife, Sissy Thompson. Mr. Thompson is survived by sons, Kevin (Megan) Thompson, Cody (Jessica) Brummett, and Buster (fiancé, Kaitlyn Johnson) King; siblings, Sandra Wilson (Owen) Morris, Cathy
Branham, Patrice (Richard Kinslow) Vantrease, Tommy (Julia) Thompson, Tracy (Tammy) Thompson, and Becky (Timmy) Scruggs; step-father, Jimmy (Gayle) Goolsby; sisters-in-law, Betty (Allen) Thompson and Tricia Taylor; brothers-in-law, David (Christy) Taylor and Joe Taylor; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family members. Mr. Thompson was a 1981 graduate of Lebanon High School and owner of Riley Thompson Plumbing.
Visitation was held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Bro. Wayne Smith will officiate, and interment will follow in the Cedar Grove
Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 Obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com