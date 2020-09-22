Rob Barga, age 48 of Lebanon, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. The family will receive friends for visitation at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Saturday, September 19th from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 20th from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
He is survived by children, Tatiana Barga and Jordan Barga; parents, Robert “Bob” and Ronda Barga; siblings, Casey Barga and Angela Barga; ex-wife, Brennita Barga; nieces and nephews, Kinsley Barga, Ashtyn Barga, Elysia Fricke, Tracy Mangrum, Stephanie Boyd, Amy Duke, Rebecca Brunst, Erin Coley, Timothy Hardin, Jr., Troy Hardin, Keri Raymond, Cole Amantea, Annabella Amantea, and Sophia Amantea; girlfriend, Pam Matthews; multiple cousins, dear friends, and co-workers also survive.
Rob worked at Cracker Barrel for 25+ years from the dish room to home office. An avid outdoorsman, Rob loved flyfishing, hiking, and camping. He enjoyed woodworking and carving, and playing racquetball, volleyball, and poker. A rock for his family, Rob was a loving father, adored son, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.