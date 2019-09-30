Rob Fannin passed away Saturday September 28, 2019 at age 26. The family will be receiving friends on Monday September 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 until service time at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Rob attended Statesville and Leeville Methodist Church. He was employed by Lochinvar where he worked as a Manufacturing Engineer. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert Charlie Harris, James Dewey Fannin and Sally Marie Fannin. He is survived by his father, James Bryan Fannin; mother, Linda Fannin; grandmother, Lola Grace Harris; numerous cousins; and Godmother, Dorothy Saddler.
