Robbie Lee Akins, 57, of Alabama, formerly Westmoreland, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.
Graveside Service will be Thursday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at Siloam Cemetery, with Bro. Julius Hovan officiating and family serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Akins was born Jan. 8, 1963 in Gallatin to the late Forrest William Akins and Ethel Earline McDole Akins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, William Earl Akins. He is survived by his children, Cassie Akins Dyer (Brock) of Lafayette, TN, Dustin Akins (Mandie) of Bowling Green, KY, and Miya Akins Wright of Westall, NC; brother, Alan Akins (Barbara) of Florida; sister, Sue Newby Alexander of Gallatin, TN; and three grandchildren, Zendric Dyer, Lily Akins, and Elijah Westall.
