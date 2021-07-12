Robbye Hunter Sayers, age 90 of Brooksville, FL and formerly of Mt. Juliet, TN, died July 7, 2021.
Mrs. Sayers was born in White Bluff, TN and was the daughter of the late, Robert and Delma Hamilton Hunter. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbie Jean “BJ” Collins and her son, Mickey Collins.
She is survived by: Daughter – Renee Vandervort; Sons – Jake Robinson and Terrell Robinson; 8 Grandchildren, 10 Great-grandchildren, Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Shelton Hunter officiating. Interment will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.