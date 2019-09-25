Robert Beaty Thorne, age 88 of Lebanon, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born to the late Robert Clayton and Susie Beaty Thorne. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Sylvia Thorne and brother, William Thorne.
He is survived by his three sons; Gary (Denise), Ricky (Marsha) and Mark (Cindy) Thorne; sister, Francis (R. H.) McCoin; grandchildren, Eric (Rhonda) Thorne, Traci (John) Pope, Caleb (Jessica) Thorne, Matthew Thorne, Rachel (Evan) Watson, Jamie (Kelly) Olds, Marci Carey and Molly Thorne; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Laine, Copeland and Hunter Thorne, Amber (Tatum) Daily, Kennedy and Garrett Pope and Emma Carey; and great-great-grandchildren, Elsie Watson and Emery Daily. Robert founded Thorne Excavating Company in 1963. He was a charter member of West Haven Baptist Church. The family would like to thank everyone at the Pavilion Assisted Living, Elmcroft Memory Care, and Avalon Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at West Haven Baptist Church in Lebanon with funeral services at 1 p.m. with Bro. Jonathan Richerson officiating. Interment will follow at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Pallbearers will be Gary, Ricky, Mark, Eric and Caleb Thorne, John Pope, and Roger Wilee.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the West Haven Building Fund. Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318