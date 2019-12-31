Robert "Bob" Crouch, Sr., 79 of Lebanon, passed away December 29, 2019.
Mr. Crouch was a talented woodworker and artist. He was known for his quick wit as well as his gentle, caring, humble soul. He would often sing made up songs to his grandchildren and enjoyed hunting and fishing with them. He loved his church and his church family. Taking road trips with his family was one of his favorite pastimes. His tender heart will always be remembered by all those who loved him.
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Claire Crouch. He is survived by wife of 59 years, Helen Crouch; children, Robert (Jill) Crouch, Jr. and Leigh Ann Dixon; sisters, Jeannie Warren and Eleanor Tate; grandchildren, Caitlin (Nathan) White, Caleb (Heather) Crouch, Emily (Slater) Parks, Eliana (Brennan) Swindoll, Chana Crouch, Josiah Crouch, Leah Crouch, Ezra Crouch, Matthew Crouch, Isaac Crouch, Rachel (Shawn) Fleet and Christan (Michael) Gray; and great-grandchildren, Jacob White, Laim White, Gabriel White, Daniel Crouch, Scarlett Crouch, Connor Crouch, Olivia Bernard, Julie Bernard, Willow Fleet, John Robert Fleet, Jase Gray and Isaac Gray.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Brad Holliman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Caleb Crouch, Nathan White, Slater Parks, Brennan Swindoll, Michael Gray, Shawn Fleet and Josiah Crouch serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 1 from noon to 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com