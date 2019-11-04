Robert “Bob” G. Sidwell, D.Ph., 78, of Gallatin, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 7 at 1 p.m. at Hartsville Pike Church of Christ, with Bro. Brian Jarrett and Bro. Doyle Farris officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Family Heritage Funeral Home. Interment will be private, with grandsons: Andrew England, Austin England, Caleb Carter, and Tucker Carter; and nephews: Ira Sidwell, William Holman, James Massengille, Matt Massengille, Beau Massengille, and Gary Massengille serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are present and former Elders of Hartsville Pike Church of Christ, Roy Alexander, and Ferrell Haile. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Potter’s Children’s Home, 2350 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
Mr. Sidwell was born August 26, 1941 in Cookeville, TN to the late Dr. Frank L. Sidwell and Grace Green Sidwell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by, sister, Betty Ann Johnson; brother, Dr. Walter F. Sidwell; and brother-in-law, William Holman. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jamie Mooneyham Sidwell; daughters, Sherrie D. England of Gallatin, Suzanne L. Carter (Brian) of Gallatin; son, Jonathan Robert Sidwell of Hendersonville; grandchildren, Andrew England (Sarah), Caleb Carter, Austin England (Summer), Tucker Carter, Lauren Carter and Emilee Sidwell; great-grandchild, Harvey England; sister, Joyce Marie Holman; and brother-in-law, Dr. Bill Johnson.
Bob attended Livingston Academy, Castle Heights Military Academy, and graduated from Tennessee Technological University. Before attending Pharmacy School, he taught chemistry and physics at Gallatin High School. Dr. Sidwell graduated from University of Tennessee with his Degree in Pharmacy. He was a Pharmacist for 50 years and was owner of Bob’s Drugs in Gallatin, Medical Mall Pharmacy in Gallatin, and Atrium Pharmacy in Nashville, Tennessee. Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.