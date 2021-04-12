Robert “Bob” Jacob Hafner, age 81 of Antioch, Tennessee, passed away April 3, 2021.
Bob was preceded in death by parents, William “Bill” and Melvia Hafner; son, Shane Hafner; and sisters, Mary Weaver; and Rose Hafner.
He is survived by wife of 59 years, Marjorie Hafner; daughter, Vonda (Keith) Curley; sister, Joann (John) Lankford; daughter-in-law, Alicia Tabor-Hafner; brother-in-law, D.D. (Willette) Deason; grandson, Stephen Curley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob grew up in Charlotte, Tennessee where he played football at Charlotte High School and graduated in 1957.
He served as a cameraman for Channel 8 in 1959, later working for Channel 2 as a TV Production Manager (WSIX), and an Operations Manager (WNGE) all in the span of 25 years. Following this, he began at Vanderbilt Medical TV.
He married his loving wife Marjorie in 1961, and together they had two children, Shane, and Vonda.
Mr. Hafner had a love for golf, rock collecting, gemstones and coins, bowling, and wood working.
Visitation was held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating.
Serving as pallbearers, Keith Curley; Stephen Curley; Bill Weaver; Noel Edwards; Dwight Brooks; and Richard Hutchinson.
Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com