Robert "Bobby" Milton Brown - age 71 of Lebanon, TN passed away December 5, 2020 in TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Milton Miller Brown & Pearl Turner Brown; & brother, Greg Brown. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Mayfre "May" Brown; son, Bobby (Karen) Brown; daughter, Tonya Reeves; grandchildren, Tiona Atwood, Nicholas Moskos, Justin Brown & Ryan Brown; great grandchild, Dylan Patrick; brother, Roger (Bonnie) Brown; sister, Brenda Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends.
Mr. Brown was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church where served as backup Song Leader & Guitarist. He was a retired Fleet Service Clerk for American Airlines in Nashville, TN.
Visitation with Mr. Brown's family will be held on Saturday January 23, 2021 2-5 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, Tn 37087. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the church. Pastor David Thaxton, Rev. Roger Brown & Mr. Ed Biddix will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers will be American Airlines Employees & the American Airlines Retired Geezer's.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Brown's memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The family of Mr. Brown understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. we encourage you to leave condolences to the family at our website, www.partlowchapel.com
The family encourages those who will attend the Memorial Service to wear a mask.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700.