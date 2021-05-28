Robert "Bobby" Norris Johnson, Sr, age 86 of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Wilson Co. Vanderbilt Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lillie Johnson; wife, Norma Ruth Mitchell Johnson, his high school sweetheart who he was married to for 63 years and 4 months; brothers, Douglas (Ruby) Johnson, Perry (Sue) Johnson, Milton Johnson, Glenn Johnson; sister, Dean Johnson Estes; sister-in-law, Lyn Mitchell; brothers-in-law, Billy Estes, Sr., Les Albert, and Raymond Thorne.
He is survived by son, Norris Johnson; daughter, Gaye Johnson Christian; grandsons, Daniel (Lindy) Christian and Hunter (Cheyenne) Christian; sisters, Vermell Johnson Albert and Betty June Johnson Thorne; sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson; brother-in-law, Howard Mitchell; nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Mr. Johnson served in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard for 42 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer CW04. For many years he served as a deacon, Training Union director, Sunday School leader and teacher at First Baptist Church in Lebanon. He and his wife also worked in the youth Department at the church. He was president of Lebanon Civitan Club and held other offices in the club. He was also a member of Lebanon Gideon Camp for many years. Mr. Johnson loved God, family, and country.
Visitation: Sunday, May 30, 2021 at First Baptist Church from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. Funeral services at 4 p.m. Mr. Johnson's grandsons, Daniel and Hunter Christian and Bro. David Freeman officiating. Interment with military honors in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Daniel Christian, Hunter Christian, Ronnie Johnson, Kevin Johnson, Bruce Johnson, Larry Albert, Rick Albert, Rick Thorne, David Thorne, Trey Estes, Houston Estes, Dale Mitchell, Gregory Mitchell, Derrick Mitchell, Gerald Wrye, John Maggart, Larry Sharpe, John Greer, and Danny Bruner. Honorary pallbearers: Matthew Johnson, Lucus Johnson, Brad Maggart, Bill Maggart, Stephen Maggart, Matthew Greer, Michael Greer, B.J. Staten, Dwight Staggs, B.J. Reich, T.A. Bryan, Charles Fite, Ed Nelson, Joe Patton, Claude Baskin, Grady Bennett, David Frost, Bob Vanhooser, Bill Peak, Terry Tidwell, Charles Franks, Howard Mitchell, employees and former retired members of the Tennessee National Guard, CSMS, Army National Guard, Hardaway Jenkins Volunteer Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church, and the Cracker Barrel breakfast group.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Gideons International or First Baptist Church. Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.