Robert Brud “Coach” Spickard left Earth on June 20, 2020 at age 88. Visitation is Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The Graveside Service is 11 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Spickard-Sullivan Cemetery (10941 Stewarts Ferry Pike), Gladeville TN.
Robert Brud Spickard Sr was born at home on June 20, 1932 in Gladeville to the late Thelma and Johnnie Spickard. He joined the Church of Christ in 1946 and became a Freemason (Master), Joppa #411, Gladeville TN, in 1959. Brud worked summers from 1955-1959 for the Texas Eastern Transmission Corp of Shreveport LA. He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Naval Amphibious Force Beach Jumper Unit II in 1954 having served in the Korean Conflict combat zone for twenty months, garnering him a Presidential Citation with five battle stars and a bronze star. He graduated from Central High School in Columbia TN. He received a B.S. Degree in 1959 from Middle Tennessee State University with a major in Physical Education and Recreation, an M.A. Education Degree from Tennessee State University in 1980 with a major in Administration and Supervision, and met the requirements for his doctoral degree. All through his college years at MTSU, Brud was a member of the varsity baseball and football teams. He played one year for the King Ranch in the Texas League in 1960.
He was Superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the City of Columbia from 1964-1965, worked as Athletic Director for Columbia Military Academy from 1966-1969 where he also coached baseball and coached a winning record in football. In 1970, Coach Spickard was the head of the Physical Education Department, football and basketball coach, from 1970-1979. Mr. Spickard was the Vice President of Cosmopolitan Health and Fitness Centers in Nashville until 1987 when he began working in management for Nashville’s BMB Management Fitness Centers in the New England and Mid-American Area. From 1995 to the present, Brud was the personal aid for Hazel and Charlie Daniels.
Mr. Spickard is survived by children Spook (Cindy) Spickard and Polly Ann (Benji) Cook, grandchildren Rob Spickard, Eli (Cindy) Spickard, Stroud Cook, and John Sullivan Cook, brother John “Bev” (Vanessa) Spickard and their daughter Britney, mother of his childen Anna Griffin Spickard, and great-grandchildren Brud, Tara Jo, and Jessie Jane. He is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the Bairds Mill Church of Christ (19520 Central Pike, Lebanon TN 37090). Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.