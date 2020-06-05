ROBERT CAMPBELL CHAMBERS, 91, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, June 1,
2020 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by parents, C.S. and Ruby
Chambers; sister, Jewel Tomlinson; brother, Jimmy Chambers; daughter, Debra
Midgett; and son, Tom Chambers.
He is survived by wife of 68 years, Dorothy
Chambers; sons, Howard "Buck" (Judy) Chambers and David Chambers; sister,
Elizabeth Hornsby; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Chambers was a member of West Hills Baptist Church and was retired from
Ford Glass Plant. He was an Army Veteran, serving his country in Italy.
Private graveside services will be held in the Wilson County Memorial
Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to West
Hills Baptist Church, The American Cancer Society, or The Lebanon Senior
Citizens Center.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007
We encourage you leave condolences for the family on our website at