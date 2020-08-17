Robert Carl “Bob” Kevetter passed away on August 8, 2020 at age 88. The Memorial Service, conducted by
Pastor Paul Kevetter, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home,
Lebanon TN.
Mr. Kevetter was born on April 22, 1932 to Carl and Margaret Welden Kevetter in Rockford, IL.
He graduated Class of 1950 from East Rockford High School. He graduated from the University of
Wisconsin in 1954 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, then served in the United States Army,
Fort Eustis, VA, from 1955 -1957. He set the swimming record for the State of Illinois and at the
University of Wisconsin. Mr. Kevetter worked as an Underwriter for American Insurance Company, and in
Sales and Marketing for Ford Motor Company and American Motors Company. He retired from American
Motors as a Manager.
Mr. Kevetter was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church. He was very involved with the Lebanon
Senior Center, the Lebanon Public Library, and the American Legion. In Wisconsin, he was a member of
the Wisconsin “W” Club. He enjoyed golf, gardening, investing, woodworking, and swimming. He is
survived by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn Kevetter, sons David Kevetter and Bruce (Mary) Keveter,
grandsons Paul (Lindsey) Kevetter and John Kevetter, and great-grandchildren Chloe Heflin, Maverick
Kevetter, Addlyn Kevetter, and Cannon Kevetter. He is preceded in death by his parents. Please make
Memorial Donations in his name to the Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund, Crosspoint Church in Mt.
Juliet, and/or the Lebanon Public Library. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.