Robert Carl Bozarth passed away on November 23, 2020 at age 62.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is 12 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN and will be followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service.
Mr. Bozarth was born in Lebanon TN to William and Helen Hunt Bozarth. He was a Supervisor for Fortune Plastics for several years before retiring. He enjoyed working in the yard and tinkering with vehicles. He is survived by wife Teresa Bozarth, sons Robert Shawn (Brittany) Bozarth and Joshua James Bozarth, grandchildren Carrie Bozarth and Jacob Bozarth, siblings Randy (Vicky) Bozarth, Bonnie Poley, and Billie George, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents William and Helen Bozarth, and one sister.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.