Robert Clair “Bob” Alexander, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 7,
2020. Mr. Alexander was a member of Old Paths Missionary Baptist Church
and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from NES. Mr. Alexander was
the son of the late, Charles Clair and Elizabeth Bearden Alexander. He was
also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Alexander and sister, Martha
Sue Earps.
He is survived by: wife of 65 years – Sue Earps Alexander; daughters – Brenda (Robert) Dillingham, Shelia (Troy) Ashburn and Lisa (Joe) Taylor; brother – Randy (Earla) Alexander; sister – Debra Alexander (Russell) Barnette; grandchildren – Eric Ashburn, Lauren Ashburn, Ben Dillingham and Daniel Dillingham; great-grandchildren – Alexis Dillingham, Noah Dillingham, Nash Dillingham, Jayce Ashburn and Jacob Ashburn.
Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at
Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Anthony Dixon officiating. For those who
plan to attend, please wear a mask. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn
Cross Mausolleum. Active pallbearers will be Ben Dillingham, Daniel
Dillingham, Robert Dillingham, Wayne Fox, Joe Taylor and Troy Ashburn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Dulworth, Eric Ashburn and Lauren
Ashburn.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the church of your choice.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time
Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com