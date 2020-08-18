Robert Clair “Bob” Alexander

Robert Clair “Bob” Alexander, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 7,

2020. Mr. Alexander was a member of Old Paths Missionary Baptist Church

and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from NES. Mr. Alexander was

the son of the late, Charles Clair and Elizabeth Bearden Alexander. He was

also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Alexander and sister, Martha

Sue Earps.

He is survived by: wife of 65 years – Sue Earps Alexander; daughters – Brenda (Robert) Dillingham, Shelia (Troy) Ashburn and Lisa (Joe) Taylor; brother – Randy (Earla) Alexander; sister – Debra Alexander (Russell) Barnette; grandchildren – Eric Ashburn, Lauren Ashburn, Ben Dillingham and Daniel Dillingham; great-grandchildren – Alexis Dillingham, Noah Dillingham, Nash Dillingham, Jayce Ashburn and Jacob Ashburn.

 

Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at

Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Anthony Dixon officiating. For those who

plan to attend, please wear a mask. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn

Cross Mausolleum. Active pallbearers will be Ben Dillingham, Daniel

Dillingham, Robert Dillingham, Wayne Fox, Joe Taylor and Troy Ashburn.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Dulworth, Eric Ashburn and Lauren

Ashburn.

 

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the church of your choice.

 

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to service time

Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

