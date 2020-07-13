Robert “Cornbread” Jennings, 36, of Lebanon TN, passed away on July 10, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The Funeral Service is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Earl Fowler will be officiating. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday is from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers: Matt Nichols, Shaun Pegram, Jerry Bates, Robert Hicks, Brandon Moore, Duck Donald Nokes, and Derrick Cooksey. Honorary Pallbearers: Alex Taylor, Bill Reynolds, Darrelle Godwin, and Brandon Greer.
Robert Jennings was born in Smith County and raised in the Tuckers Crossroads area. He went to school at Tuckers Crossroads Elementary and Lebanon High School, where he graduated with his diploma in 2002. Robert worked as a welder and mechanic for most of his life and had many skills and trades. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hot rods, playing with cars and trucks, loving on his dogs, and redneck engineering. He couldn’t refuse to help anybody in need. He was such a kind-hearted person, whom everyone loved.
Mr. Jennings is survived by his daughters Lynzey and Cierra Jennings, their mother Chasity Pegram mother JoAnn Jennings, sisters Penny (Scott) West and Olivia (Matt) Jennings, brother Daniel Jennings, nephew Bradley Morris, nieces Jenniffer Roddy, Marilyn Offenbacher, and Maddie Jones, and unborn nephew Christopher M. Jones Jr., all from Lebanon TN. He is preceded in death by father Harlan Wayne Jennings and his grandparents. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.