Robert Dempsey Ray, age 88, passed away on Wednesday August 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson & Lena Ray; brothers, Jim Ray & Paul Ray; sisters, Janie Warren, Duluth Baines, Jo Wilson, Evelyn Dies, Faye Bowman, & Lee Mofield.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Lucille Ray; children, Shelia Annette Collins, Robert Dale (Robbie) Ray & Donald Dempsey Ray; brother, George (Kathy) Ray; sisters, Sue Morgan, Judy Fisher & Sylvia Crutcher.
Mr. Ray was a retired employee with the City of Lebanon Water Department. Visitation will be held on Friday August 27 4-8 p.m. at the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Funeral service Saturday August 28th 11:00 a.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, Tn. 37087. Michelle Brooks Young will officiate the service. Active pallbearers, Edward Dillahay, Timmy Ray, Sam Crutcher, Austin Jones, Eddie Ray and Eddie Key.