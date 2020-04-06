Robert Denton Nelson, 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN and formerly of Port Huron, MI, went home to be with the Lord from his earthly home with his wife and children by his side.
Mr. Nelson was a member of Generation Changers Church at Stewarts Ferry Pike and was the former manager of the Hermitage Walmart Tire and Lube Department. He enjoyed bowling, golf, music and grilling. Mr. Nelson retired from Mueller Brass with 37 years of service and managed youth baseball teams during his time in Michigan. He was the son of the late, Donald Norton and Bernice Alpha Edwards Nelson. Mr. Nelson was also preceded in death by his siblings, Sharon Zandi, Charlene Woody, Don Nelson and Deanna Hamilton, and his father-in-law, Andrew Langolf.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Nelson; children: Rob (Amy) Nelson, Shelly (Troy) Mackey and Andrea (Chandler Frazier) Nelson; sister, Kathy Hawley; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements byBond Memorial Chapel N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com