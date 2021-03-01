Robert Don Rodgers, of Lebanon TN, passed away on February 16, 2021 at age 63
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Robert Don Rodgers was born in Lebanon TN to Donna Oliver and Otis Rodgers. He was a self-employed landscaper. He loved music, baseball, and Tennessee football.
Mr. Rodgers is survived by daughter Shontae Rodgers Stewart, siblings Janet Hodges and Joe (Anita) Hodges, three grandchildren, numerous nieces, and best friend Kenny Broussard.
He is preceded in death by father Otis Rodgers, mother Donna Rossi, and brother Billy Rodgers.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Rodgers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.