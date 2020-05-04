Robert Douglas Wright, 81, passed away on April 29, 2020.
No services are scheduled. Burial will be in Wright Hughley Cemetery in Mt. Juliet TN. Please make Memorial Donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105).
Mr. Wright enjoyed life to the fullest and lived for the love of his family. Music, reading, and family time were his passions. He was an active member of the Middle Tennessee Scottish Society, and a first place winner in the Scottish Games. He was also a member of the Sons of Confederacy, and a big supporter of St. Jude.
He is survived by his children: Christopher Wright of Lebanon, Cheri Wright Baltz of Mt. Juliet, Lynn Scott of Union Church MS, and Heather Wright Petree of Murfreesboro, grandchildren: Christiana Baltz Orman, Ronald Baltz, John Robert Dakota Petree, and Perry Baltz, great-grandchildren: Colin, Hazel Jolene, Roman, and Jackson; and siblings, Rebecca Bogle of Defeated Creek and Willie and Marshall Wright of Lebanon. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jolene Wright, and parents, Thomas Marshall and Flora Bell Roberts Wright.
