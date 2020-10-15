Robert Emerson Frick was born in Indiana County, PA on April 19, 1940. He lived for 80 years before passing away peacefully at home in Lebanon, TN on October 10, 2020.
Robert was an only son to Emerson and Evelyn Peace Frick. He grew up in PA where he began his career in music as a self-taught guitar player calling himself "Bob Scott Frick." This young teen played his Gretsch guitar with a talent to rival the great Chet Atkins. His music career spanned over 6 decades where he played country, rock and roll, gospel and even polka music. Having travelled over most of the United States, as well as Canada and Haiti, Bob performed upwards of 300 concerts annually, recorded more than 70 personal projects and was guest performer on The Grand Ole Opry Gospel Hour with Jimmy Snow and the Jerry Lewis Telethon. He loved opportunities when his wife and two sons accompanied him around the USA, sharing in the music ministry of "Mr. Gospel Guitar." This successful career and love of music led him to start R.E.F. Records recording company, Frick Music Publishing Co. and Sugarbakers Music Publishing Co. Bob was not only musically talented, but he had a quick wit and loved to make others laugh with one of his corny jokes. There wasn't a waitress working that didn't get served his silly humor. Anyone that has ever met him can attest to being on the receiving end of a good 'dad joke.' Bob was a light hearted man, but became serious when he was talking about the awesome love of God. This passion led him to the mission field where he became an ordained minister, serving as a music evangelist in an array of denominations. He worked a great deal in the Native American Indian Mission Fields in western United States and also served as Chaplain for the Salvation Army in Nashville, TN.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson & Evelyn Peace Frick. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth Cornman Frick; two sons, Shawn (Tammy) Frick of Lebanon, TN, and Scott (Gayle) Frick of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Cynthia (John Ryan) Manning, Victoria (Jesse) Claxton and Christian Frick all of Lebanon, TN, Peyton Frick and Nathan Frick, both of West Monroe, LA and Ola (Clayton) Harris who was like a granddaughter, West Monroe, LA; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of brothers/sisters-in-law. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 4-7 pm in Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will continue Thursday morning, October 15th 10:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am in Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Service will be officiated by Bro. Kevin Medlin. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery of Lebanon, TN. Active pallbearers include: Peyton Frick, Nathan Frick, John Ryan Manning, Jesse Claxton, Steve Hesson and Michael McLendon.
Honorary pallbearer is Christian Frick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mr. Frick's memory to Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Madison Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
