Robert Eugene “Bobby” Begarly, age 81, of Old Hickory, TN, died September 12, 2021.
Bobby was born in Mt. Juliet, TN and was the son of the late, Aubrey and Rose Aline Carver Begarly. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy and was also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Bobby was also preceded in death by his children, James Robert Begarly and Cheryl Lee Begarly and his brother, James C. Begarly. He is survived by: Wife of 46 years – Margaret Begarly Children – Jenny Sullivan, Michele (Ross) Hayes and Hendrik Begarly (Johnny Hanks) Siblings – Rose Marie Hull, Charles H. (Lucy) Begarly, John A. (Helen) Begarly and David (Becky) Begarly Grandchildren – Erin (Charly) Sullivan, Seth Sullivan, Drew (Hannah) Hayes, Nathan Hayes and Evie Hayes Great-grandchildren – Ashton Hayes, Matthew Sullivan, Faye Sullivan and Adel Sullivan Numerous extended family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Bro. Darrell Blankenship officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family would like to thank the staff of Carrick Glen for the love and care they gave to Bobby. Visitation will from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel.