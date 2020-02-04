Robert F. Porcella, 80, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
He is survived by loving wife of 63 years, Georgia Porcella; children, Robert Porcella, George (Milly Lee) Porcella, and Michele Keeler; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Community (14544 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138) on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and on Wednesday, Feb. 5 one hour prior to the mass at the church.
Robert was strong in his faith and was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community. After high school, he went on to serve in the United States Navy. Throughout the years, Mr. Porcella earned the title “jack of all trades”. He was a firefighter and EMT for the New York Fire Department, United States Customs Inspector, boat captain, flight instructor, helicopter pilot, and truck driver. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and hunting. Robert was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.