Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN TO IMPACT MIDDLE TENNESSEE THROUGH THURSDAY... PERIODS OF RAIN WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT, WITH A ROUND OF INTENSE RAIN SHOWERS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. RUNOFF FROM THIS RAIN WILL CAUSE AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS TO RISE AND REMAIN HIGH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, WITH LARGER RIVERS RISING ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. THE LARGER RIVERS IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE COULD SEE WATER LEVELS REACH ACTION STAGE, WITH SOME LOCATIONS POSSIBLY REACHING FLOOD STAGE. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 1 TO 2 INCHES ACROSS THE NORTHWEST PORTIONS OF THE MID-STATE, TO AS MUCH AS 4 INCHES ON SOME AREAS ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS AND THE CUMBERLAND PLATEAU. MOST OF THIS RAIN WILL FALL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, SO ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING MAY BE POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME.