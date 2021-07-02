Robert Harry McKown passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 73.
Bob was born in Bellevue, PA to Gena Margery McCullough and Howard Purcell McKown Jr. His alma mater was Youngstown State University, where he was a Sig Ep. He also was a member of the Fellowship of Companies for Christ and the Society of Human Resource Management for many years. He was an active member of The Assembly in Lebanon TN, formerly known as Lebanon Family Worship Church. Bob loved the Lord, his family, coffee shops, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bob is survived by his wife Susan Lammi McKown, children Robert Troup, Stacey Haynes, and Craig McKown, grandchildren Brittany, Caylie, Greyson, Melanie, Selah, Alexandra, and Crew, siblings Howard P. McKown III and Margery Sandness, numerous loved ones in the extended family, and a host of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Gena and Howard McKown Jr.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Stan Edwards and Brother Rusty Fletcher, is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family is receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations in Bob’s name to The Assembly (716 N. Cumberland, Lebanon TN 37087).