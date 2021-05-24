Funeral services for Mr. Robert Henry Fossler will be 1 P.M. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Darrin Reynolds and Brother Donald Owens officiating. Graveside service 1 P.M. Friday at Townsley Cemetery in Mackey, Indiana. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Thursday after 11 A.M. at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mr. Fossler, age 91, of Lebanon went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 20, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side. Bob was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, father-in-law and uncle. Anyone who met him remembers his quick smile and easy laugh.
Born Robert Henry Fossler on December 23, 1929, in Gibson County, Indiana, he is the son of the late Benjamin and Hannah Marie (Jeide) Fossler. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Oakland City College in Oakland City, Indiana. After a career of over 43 years with Delta Air Lines, he and his wife retired and moved to Lebanon, TN. As a retirement job, he worked for 20 years at the Wilson County Community Help Center where he was dearly loved by the staff and customers. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
A farm boy at heart, Bob loved to garden. He also enjoyed woodworking and fixing up old furniture. A true Hoosier, he played high school basketball and loved the sport- handily winning the family final four bracket this year. He also loved baseball and worked part time as a stadium usher for a while. Most of all he loved his family and his faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Doerner, and son-in-law, Kenneth Yates. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Egbert) Fossler; three children: David William (Melissa) Fossler, Michael Robert (Kristen) Fossler, and Amy Beth Yates; five grandchildren: Jared Fossler, Madeleine Fossler, Benjamin Yates, Thomas Yates, and Emma Fossler.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon.