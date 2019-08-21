Robert John Ferari, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, TN, died August 20, 2019. Mr. Ferari enjoyed shopping, couponing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the son of the late, Marko and Helen Lopes Ferari. Mr. Ferari was also preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Ferari.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Denise) Ferari and Joseph (Heather) Ferari; grandchildren: Ashlee (Adam) Williams, Whitnee (James) Cross, Amanda Ferari and Rebecca Ferari; and great-grandchildren, Henry Williams and Charlotte Williams
No funeral services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com