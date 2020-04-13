Robert Lee “Bob” Bass, 95, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedApril 11, 2020.
Mr. Bass was a member of Green Hill Church of Christ. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during WWII. Mr. Bass raised and showed Tennessee Walking Horses. He was the former owner of Tri Oak Stables in Shelbyville, TN and was a past board member of the Tennessee Colt Show Association. Mr. Bass was a farmer and a banker. He was formerly employed by 1st Tennessee Bank, Mt. Juliet Bank, and Lebanon Bank. Mr. Bass retired from Wilson Bank and Trust. He was the son of the late, Charlie and Grace Litchford Bass.
Mr. Bass was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Bass and brothers, Walter Bass and David Bass.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Lee “Becky” (Randy) Carter; siblings, Jean Lecornu of Kingsport, TN and S.C. Bass of Lavergne, TN; grandchildren, Samuel (Ashley) Carter and Dan Carter; great-grandchildren, Reese Carter and Remy Carter; nieces: Debra Winfree, Sherry Sadler and Glenda Hanks; and nephew, David Enoch.
Funeral services will be private. Bro August Ruff will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Green Hill Church of Christ, 11706 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
Arrangements byBond Memorial Chapel, Weston Drive and N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com