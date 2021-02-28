Robert Paul Towns - age 78 of Mt. Juliet passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by parents, Earle and Mary Towns.
He is survived by wife of almost 60 years, Carole Guethlein Towns; son, Robert Paul (Lea Ann) Towns Jr.; daughters, Shontelle (Larry) Dodson and Julie Richetto; brother, Gary (Phyllis) Towns; sister, Sue Armstrong; grandchildren, Kelsey (Ryan) Bossung, Andrew Towns, Cameron Towns, Kaylee Richetto, and Sydnee Richetto; great-grandchildren, Avery Jane Bossung and Emma Kate Bossung; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Mr. Towns was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He gave selflessly to all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He was a Mt. Juliet High School graduate, a member of Gladeville Baptist Church, an Engineer with TRW for 38 years, owner of Gladeville Mini Storage, and a lifetime farmer.
A drive through visitation was held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Gladeville Baptist Church. Graveside services were on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Satterfield officiating. The family requests those in attendance to practice social distancing and wear masks. Pallbearers were Jerry Dunn, Troy Smith, Mark Leftwich, Linton Whaley, Tommy Jones, and Rodney Murphy. Honorary pallbearers were Bobby Griffin, George Lannom, and Jim and Betty Ann Griffin. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Gladeville Baptist Church Unleashed Fund in memory of Mr. Paul Towns, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike. Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.
The family of Mr. Towns understands that many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.partlowchapel.com. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007