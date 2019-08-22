Robert Ray (Big Bob) Smith, age 81, peacefully gained his angel wings with his children surrounding him on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Thomas - West after a short illness. Bob was known for his quick thinking, problem solving and wonderful wit. He was a devoted and loving husband, daddy, grandpa, papa and great grandpa. Born October 1, 1937 to the late Pete and Francis Smith at home in Suggs Creek, Tennessee. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Hendersonville, Tennessee.
Bob is survived his loving wife of 36 years Barbara Ann Smith, two sons Bruce (Ginny) Smith of Gladeville, Tennessee, Dennis (Selena) Smith of Marion, Arkansas, one daughter Bethany (Jordan) Tate of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Bob will be deeply missed by six grandchildren, Ben Smith, Sara Smith, Austin Smith, Peyton Smith, Jaylee Tate and Bryson Tate, as well as two great-grandsons, Harper and Jaxson, nieces, nephews, family and friends, who will all cherish his memories in their hearts forever.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 in the Partlow Funeral Chapel, Lebanon, Tennessee from 5 to 8 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Lannom Cemetery, Rutherford County, Tennessee with Frank Batson officiating.
Pallbearers are Ben Smith, Sara Smith, Austin Smith, Peyton Smith, Jordan Tate, James Pellegrino and Tim Graves.
Honorary Pallbearers are Lon Mires, Jerry Mires, Bill Dodson, Troy Powell, Allen Graves, Greg Graves, Mike Graves, Bill Ayers, Morris Ayers, Justin Perky, and Blake Batson.
The family of Big Bob Smith would like to say thank you to the professionals and caregivers of St. Thomas-West, Nashville. A special thanks goes out to Jansen, Duke, Liam, Alex, Ryan, Olivia and Meg for their personal care.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 obit line 615-444-7700 www.partlowchapel.com