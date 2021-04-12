Robert Rhea Agee, age 90, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died April 4, 2021.
Mr. Agee was born in Mt. Juliet, TN and was the son of the late, Delton Lee Agee and Odessa Lee Thompson Agee. He was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and could have gone on to play professional baseball, but joined the military instead. Mr. Agee was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in General Patton’s Hell on Wheels Brigade. He retired as Vice President of C.B. Ragland Company after 53 years of service. Mr. Agee was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling and was a charter member of the Nashville Music City Air Stream Club. Mr. Agee was also preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Jones Agee and 3 siblings.
He is survived by: sister-in-law – Louise Jones; niece and nephews – Dawn Hudson, Bud Maxey, Andy Jones, Randy Jones, Buddy Jones, Terry Lenning and Donnie Agee; several great nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Groover officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com