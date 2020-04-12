Robert Samuel Jennings, better known as “Sam”, was born on Saturday, July 27, 1935 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Samuel Davis and Virginia McGrew Jennings. A 1953 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, longtime Director of Skeet Tournaments at the Nashville Gun Club, Father and Gentleman, passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 after a decades long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. His earthly remains will be interred at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens, where the family will hold a Private Graveside Service.
He is survived by devoted life companion, Pat Moss; children, Samuel “Greg” (Donna) Jennings and Tamara Moss; grandchildren, Samuel Parker (Ashley) Jennings and Cara Maureen Jennings; and a host of friends whose lives were touched by his gentle soul.
A Lifetime Member of the Nashville Gun Club, an avid hunter, and a United States Army Veteran, Sam had a love for shotguns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting shotguns.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff members of The Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon and Avalon Hospice for the love and care Mr. Jennings received throughout his extended stay.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to The Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of Sam’s battle (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.