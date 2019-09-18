Robert Smith of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at age 90.
Mr. Smith was born on March 27, 1929 in Gordonsville, Tennessee to the late Grover Cleveland and Alice Watts Smith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Geraldine Smith; daughter, Patricia McClendon; brothers, Frank Smith and Jerry Smith; sister, Sarah Lou Payne.
He is survived by daughter, Donna Smith; grandchildren, Rod McClendon and Nikki (Tony) Thomas; great-grandchildren, Laura McClendon, Austin McClendon, Leeann McClendon, and Hayley Thomas; sisters, Rosie (TJ) Jones and Betty Jo Jones; brother, Troy (Estella) Smith; sisters-in-law, Lucille Smith and Sarah Smith.
The funeral service, conducted by Timmy Bennett and Shane Smith, was held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the service with Military Honors in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family members serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.