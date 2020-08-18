Robert Theodore “Bob” Webb, Jr., age 72, of Old Hickory, TN, died
August 8, 2020. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked in the car
sales industry for many years. He enjoyed being outside, working in his yard
and remodeling his home. Bob also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was the
son of the late, Robert Theodore Webb, Sr. and Marie Mercedes Barbero
Webb. Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Jane Thompson.
He is survived by:
Daughters – Danielle (David) Nelson and Janelle (Greg) Jensen
Son – Robert (Kirsten) Web, III
Sisters – Sandi David and Patricia Miller
Brothers – Tony Webb and Mark (Deb) Webb
Grandchildren – Taylor (Brad) Weisenbeck, Carly Nelson, Claire Nelson,
Sawyer Nelson, Morgana Jensen, Sierra Jensen,
Bowen Jensen and Reece Webb
Many nieces and nephews
There will be a gathering of family and friends to Celebrate the Life of Bob
from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For
those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Burial will be at Nashville
National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston
Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com