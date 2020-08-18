Robert Theodore “Bob” Webb, Jr.

Robert Theodore “Bob” Webb, Jr., age 72, of Old Hickory, TN, died

August 8, 2020. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked in the car

sales industry for many years. He enjoyed being outside, working in his yard

and remodeling his home. Bob also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was the

son of the late, Robert Theodore Webb, Sr. and Marie Mercedes Barbero

Webb. Bob was also preceded in death by his sister, Jane Thompson.

He is survived by:

Daughters – Danielle (David) Nelson and Janelle (Greg) Jensen

Son – Robert (Kirsten) Web, III

Sisters – Sandi David and Patricia Miller

Brothers – Tony Webb and Mark (Deb) Webb

Grandchildren – Taylor (Brad) Weisenbeck, Carly Nelson, Claire Nelson,

Sawyer Nelson, Morgana Jensen, Sierra Jensen,

Bowen Jensen and Reece Webb

Many nieces and nephews

 

There will be a gathering of family and friends to Celebrate the Life of Bob

from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For

those who plan to attend, please wear a mask. Burial will be at Nashville

National Cemetery at a later date.

 

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the charity of your choice.

 

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston

Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

 

Tags

Recommended for you