Robert William Archer, Jr., DDS, age 77, of Lebanon, TN, died August 30, 2021. Bob was born in Portsmouth, VA and grew up in Chattanooga, TN. He was the son of the late, Robert William Archer, Sr. and Irma Shipp Archer. Bob was a member of Providence United Methodist church and a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving from 1969-1971 as a dentist and obtaining the rank of Lieutenant. He graduated from UT Knoxville and earned his dental degree from UT Memphis. Bob was a dentist in Mt. Juliet for nearly 50 years. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Tennessee Dental Association and the Music City Dental Club. Bob was also a former member of the Mt. Juliet Lions Club and a member of the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Martha Archer and his sister, Barbara Archer.
He is survived by: Wife of 33 years – Susan Archer; Children – Rob (Kristi) Archer, Beth (John) Renfrow, Brittany (Scott) Trawick, Amy (Randy) Buttrey, and Noah Nichols; Brothers – Richard (Annie) Archer and Tommy Archer; Grandchildren – Brendon Archer, Kyleigh Archer, Cameron Archer, Ty Lenderman, Blaine Lenderman, Camden Trawick, Freya Trawick, Cole Buttrey, Cheyenne Buttrey, Hailee Nichols and Wyatt Nichols.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Pastor Mark Youngman officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Grace & Glory, 540 Weeping Elm Road, Mt. Juliet, TN or to Providence Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 to support relief efforts around the world.
Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.