Roberta Brizendine, age 44 of Portland, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 13th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Bro. Matt Brown and Bro. Adam Dawson officiating. Visitation will be Friday, February 12th from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 13th from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Rock Bridge Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gateway Missionary Baptist Church, Attn: Doug Clariday, 1489 Anthony Way, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The family respectfully requests that everyone wear a face mask and observe social distancing. If you do not have a face mask, the funeral home will provide one for you.
Mrs. Brizendine was born December 22, 1976 in Nashville to the late Gary Edwin Bealer and Nancy Ann Leatherman Bealer. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Eddie Bealer.
She is survived by husband of 11 years, Stephen Brizendine of Portland; daughter, Michaela Brizendine of Portland; sisters, Rachel Case (David) of Hendersonville and Maria Steinhauer (Jeremiah) of Spring Hill, TN; nieces, Rachel Brizendine and Sarah Case; and nephews, John Case and Gavin Steinhauer.
Mrs. Brizendine loved to travel and loved children. She was a public educator, specializing in education of severe and profound handicapped children.
Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com. Family Heritage Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family.