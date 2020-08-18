Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.