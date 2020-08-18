Roberto P. Duran- age 60 passed away Sunday August 16, 2020 in the Summit
Medical Center, Hermitage, Tn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose
Duran & Maria G. Pizano Duran. Roberto is survived by his wife of 19 years,
Adela Montes Trejo; his five children; brothers, Alejandro (Martha) Duran &
Rogelio (Rosa) Duran; sisters, Maria (Jamie) Duran & CoCo (Manuel) Duran;
five grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.
Mr. Duran was a member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church and was a
self-employed Construction Worker.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday August 19th at 11:00 a.m. in the
St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church Lebanon, Tn. Rev. James Panackal will
officiate the services.
Visitation will follow the Funeral Mass in the Partee House, 233 West Main
Street, Lebanon, Tn. from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
(615) 444-7007
OBITUARY LINE (615) 444-7700.