Robin Elise Mains passed away September 8, 2019 at age 55. No services are scheduled at this time. Robin worked for New Mexico Medical Examiner’s Office as a Crime Scene Investigator. She enjoyed collecting stones, cats, arts and crafts and sewing.
She is survived by her sister, Kimberly (John) Agee; half-sister, Jenny (Rick) Traut; step-sister, Cheri Friedman; step-brothers, Clay (Karen) Friedman and Chuck (Petra) Friedman; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill H. Mains and Marjorie “Beth” Leberman-Friedman.
